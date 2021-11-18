cm firehouse demo
CAPE MAY – The Franklin Street Firehouse was demolished Nov. 16, to make way for a new headquarters, the Cape May Firefighters announced on Facebook.

The structure dates back to 1975, when it was a pole barn that the crews worked out of, the department said. 

For the past month, the building has been gutted and Cape May firefighters are working out of the West Cape May Firehouse and are continuing to cover their territory with assistance from Coast Guard Fire for any incidents on the east end of the island, according to the Facebook post. 

Construction of the new firehouse is expected to take 18 months, according to the department. 

