WILDWOOD - The Wildwood City Fire Department released its September 2021 statistics: 

According to a monthly release issued by the fire department, members of the Wildwood City Fire Department responded to 387 fire and emergency medical-related incidents for the month of September 2021. Members of the department also conducted 587 fire safety inspections for the month. The statistics for the month are as follows: 

Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents: 

Fires (including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires) - 4 

Rescue/EMS (MVA’s, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues) - 80 

Hazardous Conditions (gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by) - 10 

Service Calls (animal rescues, assist police department, public assists) - 7 

Good Intent Calls (smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident) - 10 

False Alarm and False Calls (malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms) - 29 

Total Engine Company Responses - 141 

Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents: 

Alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins - 27 

Cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension - 8 

Bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults - 44 

Weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain - 69 

Respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea - 7 

Seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status - 23 

Behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination - 15 

General (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.) - 53 

Total Emergency Medical Service Responses - 246

