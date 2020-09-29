120316106_735397393708094_6058996823134980079_o.jpg

Fire crews stand outside a home, located at 3 Fire Lane, in North Cape May, after they were called to the residence for a reported structure fire around 4:28 a.m. Sept. 28. Firefighters managed to quickly extinguish the blaze after arriving on scene, according to a Sept. 29 release.

NORTH CAPE MAY - At approximately 4:28 a.m. Sept. 28, the Lower Township Police and the Town Bank Fire departments were dispatched to the area of 3 Fire Lane, in North Cape May, for a reported structure fire.

120301478_735397500374750_121695096917018168_o.jpg

The fire that damaged a North Cape May home Sept. 28 was deemed accidental, according to fire personnel on scene. The home's occupants were uninjured by the incident.

According to a release, upon officers' arrival to the area, there was smoke visibly coming from inside of the residence. Officers on scene immediately confirmed the occupants of the residence were outside and uninjured. A multi-agency response was activated with assistance from the Erma Fire Department, Villas Fire Department, Lower Township Bureau of Fire Safety and Lower Township Rescue.

The Fire Departments were able to extinguish the fire quickly, and the cause of this fire was deemed accidental by fire personnel on scene.

