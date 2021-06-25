Stone Harbor Vehicle Fire June 24, 2021

Stone Harbor fire personnel responded to a home on Second Avenue, after a blaze engulfed a vehicle parked at the home. 

STONE HARBOR - Around 7 p.m. June 24, the Stone Harbor Fire Department was dispatched to Second Avenue, for a reported vehicle fire.  

According to a release, while en route, dispatch advised that the fire was extending to the building. The call was upgraded to a First Alarm Structure call. Squad 13 arrived, under the command of Battalion Chief Bailey.  

Two lines were placed in service, and the fire was quickly extinguished. The First Alarm was then canceled.  

The building suffered minor damage without any extension into the building. 

