A trailer's occupant was barely able to evacuate the structure when a fire engulfed it June 29. The occpant was treated at a local hospital for smoke inhalation and burns, the Rio Grande Fire Company said.

RIO GRANDE - An occupant to a trailer at the Grande Woods Trailer Park, in Rio Grande, was hospitalized after a fire engulfed the trailer June 29. 

According to the Rio Grande Fire Company, upon arrival, crews of Quint 72 and 73 found the working fire and pulled four lines to attack it. The trailer's occupant barely made it out of the structure, fighting back the intense smoke and flames while exiting before units arrived. The occupant was transported to the hospital with possible smoke inhalation and some burns.  

A firefighter was treated on scene by Middle Township Emergency Medical Services for chest pains.  

The structure next door had its vinyl siding melted from the intense heat. Fire units remained on scene with extensive overhaul operations.  

As of June 30, the blaze remained under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, and the Middle Township Police Department. 

