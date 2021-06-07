SOUTH DENNIS - At approximately 5:20 p.m. June 6, Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company units, along with automatic aid from Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company, Belleplain Volunteer Fire Company and Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company No. 1's quint, were dispatched to Cedar Mill Lane, in South Dennis, for a reported shed fire.
According to a release, Chief 17 and Deputy 18 arrived on location and reported a fully involved shed fire that had spread to a two-story house. Engines 17 and 18 arrived simultaneously and placed multiple hose lines in service.
Due to the rapid-fire spread, a second alarm was requested, bringing in assistance from various surrounding departments.
After the bulk of the fire was knocked, crews remained on location for extensive ventilation and overhaul operations. Units were on scene for approximately two and a half hours before clearing the scene.
The fire is under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office and the New Jersey State Fire Marshal’s Office. There were no injuries reported.
Fire agencies on scene in additional to Dennisville, Ocean View, Belleplain and Stone Harbor were Avalon Volunteer Fire Department, Goshen Volunteer Fire Company, Court House Volunteer Fire Company, Seaville Fire Rescue, Tuckahoe Vol Fire Company, Sea Isle City Fire Department, Heislerville Volunteer Fire Company and Leesburg Fire Company.
Emergency medical service (EMS) units were provided by Belleplain Emergency Corp: Emergency Medical Services - Becems, Upper Township Rescue Squad, Sea Isle City EMS Division, and Middle Township Ambulance Corps.
New Jersey State Police were also on location.