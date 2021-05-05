WILDWOOD - The Wildwood City Fire Department released its April 2021 statistics.
According to a release, members of the Wildwood City Fire Department responded to 276 fire and emergency medical-related incidents for April 2021. Members of the department also conducted 473 fire safety inspections for the month.
The statistics for the month are as follows:
Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents:
Fires (including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires) - 6
Rescue/EMS (MVA’s, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues) - 51
Hazardous Conditions (gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by) - 15
Service Calls (animal rescues, assist police department, public assists) - 7
Good Intent Calls (smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident) - 12
False Alarm & False Calls (malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms) - 24
Total Engine Company Responses - 115
Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents:
Alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins - 16
Cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension - 9
Bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults - 17
Weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain - 54
Respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea - 6
Seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status - 13
Behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination - 6
General (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.) - 40 Total Emergency Medical Service Responses - 161