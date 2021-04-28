DT, Woodbine Fire April 27, 2021.jpg

Firefighters had a busy April 28 afternoon while battling two blazes, described as happening "almost simultaneously," in Dennis Township and Woodbine.

 Courtesy of the Dennis Township Fire Department

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE - At approximately 1:15 p.m. April 27, Station 18 units, along with automatic aid from Belleplain Volunteer Fire Company, Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company and Woodbine Fire Department, were dispatched to the 200 block of Tyler Road, for a reported explosion and unknown type fire. 

According to a release, units arrived in the area to find a shed on Myrtle Avenue engulfed in flames, with various surrounding brush fires as a result of the reported explosion. Crews worked with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service to extinguish the fires on the ground, while a Forest Fire Service plane dropped water from above on the woods fire. 

While crews were still operating on Myrtle Avenue, they were notified, at around 1:35 p.m., of a reported dwelling fire, in the 700-block of Phillip Desantis Drive, in Woodbine. Units responded to find a house fire with heavy smoke and fire showing. 

This incident was eventually upgraded to a third alarm, bringing in units from Woodbine, Dennis, Ocean View, Goshen and Stone Harbor to the scene, as well as numerous area departments on cover assignments and units that were responded, but it was canceled once the situation was placed under control. 

As of April 27, both incidents remained under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments