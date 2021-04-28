DENNISVILLE - At approximately 1:15 p.m. April 27, Station 18 units, along with automatic aid from Belleplain Volunteer Fire Company, Ocean View Volunteer Fire Company and Woodbine Fire Department, were dispatched to the 200 block of Tyler Road, for a reported explosion and unknown type fire.
According to a release, units arrived in the area to find a shed on Myrtle Avenue engulfed in flames, with various surrounding brush fires as a result of the reported explosion. Crews worked with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service to extinguish the fires on the ground, while a Forest Fire Service plane dropped water from above on the woods fire.
While crews were still operating on Myrtle Avenue, they were notified, at around 1:35 p.m., of a reported dwelling fire, in the 700-block of Phillip Desantis Drive, in Woodbine. Units responded to find a house fire with heavy smoke and fire showing.
This incident was eventually upgraded to a third alarm, bringing in units from Woodbine, Dennis, Ocean View, Goshen and Stone Harbor to the scene, as well as numerous area departments on cover assignments and units that were responded, but it was canceled once the situation was placed under control.
As of April 27, both incidents remained under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office.