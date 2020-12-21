CAPE MAY - At around 9:34 a.m. Dec. 21, Engine 51 (B Shift) was dispatched to the 1100 block of Indiana Avenue, for a structure fire.
According to the Cape May Firefighters Facebook page, Engine 51 arrived on scene and confirmed a working fire and requested a first alarm assignment, calling off-duty personnel, E57, T57, E62, for a rapid intervention team (RIT).
Multiple hand lines were placed in service, and the fire was contained in 30 minutes. Crews remained on scene for approximately two hours performing salvage and overhaul.
As of Dec. 21, the fire remained under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office and the Cape May Fire Prevention Bureau. No injuries to residents or firefighters were reported.