Wildwood Fire Department Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - The Wildwood City Fire Department released its June 2021 statistics. 

According to a release issued by the fire department, members of the Wildwood City Fire Department to 507 fire and emergency medical-related incidents for the month of June 2021. Members of the department also conducted 618 fire safety inspections for the month. 

The statistics for the month are as follows: 

Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents: 

Fires (including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires) - 6 

Rescue/EMS (MVA’s, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues) - 109 

Hazardous Conditions (gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by) - 29 

Service Calls (animal rescues, assist police department, public assists) - 21 

Good Intent Calls (smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident) - 23 

False Alarm & False Calls (malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms) - 22 

Total Engine Company Responses - 210 

Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents: 

Alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins - 25 

Cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension - 10 

Bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults - 41 

Weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain - 77 

Respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea - 15 

Seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status - 39 

Behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination - 12 

General (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.) - 78 Total Emergency Medical Service Responses - 297

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments