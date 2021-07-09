WILDWOOD - The Wildwood City Fire Department released its June 2021 statistics.
According to a release issued by the fire department, members of the Wildwood City Fire Department to 507 fire and emergency medical-related incidents for the month of June 2021. Members of the department also conducted 618 fire safety inspections for the month.
The statistics for the month are as follows:
Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents:
Fires (including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires) - 6
Rescue/EMS (MVA’s, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues) - 109
Hazardous Conditions (gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by) - 29
Service Calls (animal rescues, assist police department, public assists) - 21
Good Intent Calls (smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident) - 23
False Alarm & False Calls (malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms) - 22
Total Engine Company Responses - 210
Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents:
Alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins - 25
Cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension - 10
Bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults - 41
Weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain - 77
Respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea - 15
Seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status - 39
Behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination - 12
General (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.) - 78 Total Emergency Medical Service Responses - 297