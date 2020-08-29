Early-morning Fire Rips Through Wildwood Home

People inside a home, at 416 West Cedar Ave., in Wildwood, managed to escape a fire that engulfed the building at around 1:44 a.m. Aug. 29. No injuries were reported, and the fire remains under investigation, as of Aug. 29.

 Provided

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - At around 1:44 a.m. Aug. 29, Squad Co. 3 (Wildwood Fire Department) and Ladder Co. 2 (North Wildwood Fire Department) were dispatched for a reported electrical fire, at 416 West Cedar Ave.  

According to a release, Squad 3 arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire issuing from a one-story occupied single-family dwelling. A first alarm assignment was requested, recalling off-duty city firefighters, along with single apparatus responses from the Wildwood Crest Fire Department and Rio Grande Fire Department. Squad Co. 3 quickly confirmed that all occupants had escaped the home prior to the arrival of the fire department.  

Squad Co. 3, along with Ladder 2, initiated an aggressive interior attack of the fire. The main body of fire was knocked down within 10 minutes and declared under control within 30 minutes. Firefighters operated on scene for about three hours, conducting salvage and overhaul operations.  

The dwelling suffered significant fire, smoke, and water damage. Damage is estimated at $150,000. No injuries were reported.  

The fire remains under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office and Wildwood City Fire Department.  

Wildwood Police assisted on scene. The Stone Harbor and West Wildwood fire departments and Wildwood Crest Emergency Medical Services provided fire and EMS coverage for the island during the incident. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments