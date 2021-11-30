OCEAN CITY - A popular boardwalk attraction is looking to rebuild after a Jan. 30 fire devastated the arcade of Playland’s Castaway Cove.
According to a report from the Press of Atlantic City, the Ocean City Planning Board will hear an application Dec. 8 to rebuild the structure where the winter Saturday fire started.
Brian Hartley, Playland’s vice president, told the Press that the plans for the new building are similar to the one lost to the fire, with an arcade, Dairy Queen and food stand on the ground floor.
In the proposed new building, upstairs office space and storage would be expanded, the Press reported.
The fire, which was later determined to be accidental by investigators, did not hurt or kill anyone and firefighters quickly got it under control, saving most of the amusement pier and attached boardwalk.
It was started by an electrical source, investigators determined. The outdoor amusements and most of the Playland attractions did open for the summer 2021 season.
An iconic pirate ship, which sat between the boardwalk and the pier on the roof of the fire damaged structure, was also lost in the blaze. Hartley told the Press a decision on if it will be replaced will not be made until after the building plans are approved.
Plans do call for a 10-foot setback on the second floor, the Press reported.
Pilings and a concrete floor are in place for the new building, Hartley told the Press, adding further work will wait pending approvals.
The planning board will hear the application at 6 p.m. at the Howard Stainton Senior Center Dec. 8.