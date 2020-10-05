WILDWOOD - The Wildwood City Fire Department released its September 2020 statistics:
According to a release, members of the Wildwood City Fire Department responded to 393 fire and emergency medical related incidents for the month of September 2020. Members of the department also conducted 738 Fire Safety Inspections for the month. The statistics for the month are as follows:
Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents:
Fires (including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires) - 4
Rescue/EMS (MVA’s, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues) - 69
Hazardous Conditions (gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by) - 17
Service Calls (animal rescues, assist police department, public assists) - 12
Good Intent Calls (smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident) - 19
False Alarm & False Calls (malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms) - 33
Total Engine Company Responses - 154
Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents:
Alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins - 27
Cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension 8 Bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults - 36
Weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain - 63
Respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea - 9
Seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status - 23
Behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination - 18
General (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.) - 55 Total Emergency Medical Service Responses - 239