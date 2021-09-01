NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RIO GRANDE - Members of the Rio Grande Fire Company Aug. 31 responded to the Tokyo Restaurant, in the 1700 block of Route 47, in Rio Grande, to investigate a report of smoke coming from the side of the building. 

According to a fire company's Facebook page, heavy smoke was showing inside the building upon arrival. Quint 72 arrived and pulled hose lines and did an aggressive interior attack and kept the fire to the room of origin. Fire crews then did ventilation operations due to heavy smoke still inside.  

Injuries to fire personnel were not reported.  

Station 73 was also dispatched for manpower, and Station 62 was called in for RIC operations. Middle Township Emergency Medical Services (EMS) was also on scene to provide rehab for firefighters. 

As of Aug. 31, the fire remained under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshal's Office. 

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments