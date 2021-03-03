WILDWOOD - The Wildwood City Fire Department released its February 2021 statistics.
According to a release, members of the Wildwood City Fire Department responded to 211 fire and emergency medical-related incidents for February 2021. Members of the department also conducted 115 Fire Safety Inspections for the month. The statistics for the month are as follows:
Squad Company 3 responded to the following incidents:
Fires (including building fires, cooking fires, rubbish fires, vehicle fires) - 2
Rescue/EMS (MVA’s, medical assists, elevator entrapments, water rescues) - 32
Conditions (gas leaks, electrical hazards, aircraft stand-by) - 15
Service Calls (animal rescues, assist police department, public assists) - 15
Good Intent Calls (smoke scares, odor of smoke, investigations with no incident) - 9
False Alarm & False Calls (malfunctioning alarm systems, malicious alarms, unintentional alarms) - 18
Total Engine Company Responses: 91
Ambulance 3 responded to the following incidents:
Alcohol, drugs, overdose, toxins - 7
Cardiac, chest pains, hypotension, hypertension 1 Bleeding, trauma, injuries, assaults - 16
Weakness, malaise, sickness, dizziness, pain - 37
Respiratory, shortness of breath, dyspnea - 4
Seizure, stroke, neurological, unconscious, syncopal episodes, diabetic, hypoglycemic, altered mental status - 7
Behavioral, depression, suicidal, anxiety, hallucination - 12
General (DOA, fever, dehydration, allergic reaction, OB/Gyn.) - 36
Total Emergency Medical Service Responses: 120