A fire engulfed a motor vehicle and a portion of a Petersburg home May 20. Tuckahoe firefighters and Upper Township Rescue Squad members operated on scene.

 Courtesy of the Tuckahoe Fire Department.

PETERSBURG - At approximately 4:40 p.m. May 20, the Tuckahoe Fire Department and the Upper Township Rescue Squad were dispatched to a vehicle fire on North Meadow Ridge Lane, in Petersburg.  

According to a release, Deputy Chief A. Ferrier Sr. arrived and found a well-involved vehicle fire, with fire extending to a dwelling. Due to the exposure, Marmora Volunteer Fire Company and Seaville Fire Rescue were requested.  

Engine 20-40 arrived shortly after, placed two lines into service, and quickly knocked the fire on both the vehicle and exposure. Crews from Marmora and Seaville checked for extension inside the dwelling and assisted with overhaul.  

As of May 20, the fire remained under investigation by the Cape May County Fire Marshall’s Office. 

