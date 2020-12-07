WILDWOOD - At approximately 7:21 a.m. Dec. 6, Wildwood Fire Department’s Squad Co. 3 and North Wildwood Fire Department Ladder Co. 2 were dispatched to the 300 block of West Burk Avenue, for the report of a dwelling fire.
According to a release, upon Squad Co. 3’s arrival, firefighters found a working fire in an occupied one-story, single family home. The alarm was upgraded to a full first alarm assignment, which recalls off-duty firefighters and brings additional resources from the Wildwood Crest, Rio Grande, and Stone Harbor fire departments.
Firefighters conducted an aggressive interior attack and quickly knocked down the fire inside of the dwelling. The fire was placed under control within 20 minutes. The occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate prior to the arrival of the fire department.
The American Red Cross was assisting the displaced occupants. There were no injuries to firefighters or civilians.
The Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office responded and conducted an origin and cause investigation and determined the fire to be accidental. Rio Grande Emergency Medical Services assisted on scene while Wildwood Crest Emergency Medical Services covered the island during the incident.
Damage is estimated at $30,000. Fire department units operated on the scene for approximately two hours.