Fire,Truck,Pulls,Up,To,The,Scene,Of,An,Accident
Stock Image

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE The third Saturday in February will, once again, be reserved for fire district elections this year, after they were postponed until April, in 2021, due to an executive order by Gov. Phil Murphy.    

Voters in Dennis, Lower, Middle and Upper townships will be able to cast their ballots Feb. 19 in their respective districts. Polls will remain open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. at firehouses in those districts. 

Voters will select district commissioners and approve(or reject) budgets for the year. 

Two districts have contested races for fire commissioner.  

Four individuals are seeking two, three-year terms in Middle Township Fire District No. 2, Rio Grande. They are Jean M. Zimmerman, J. Gregory Neill, James R. Snyder and Kirby Stiltner.  

Stiltner lost his reelection bid in the April 20, 2021 election to John Menz, possibly due to the fact that the use of a Chevrolet Tahoe purchased for the fire district came under scrutiny earlier that yearIn a previous Herald report, leading up to the 2021 election, Stiltner said there was no issue with the current policies on the use of commission vehicles, while Menz promised to change the policy if electedMenz received 167 votes to Stiltner’s 55.  

Ultimately, the Rio Grande Fire Commissioners decided not to approve a policy for personal use of vehicles owned by the fire district, citing the fact that there is already a policy in place through Middle Township. 

“For us to be on the insurance, we have to be on the policy, Menz said at the time, adding there was a change in the policy regarding taking home vehicles, assuring it’s not going to happen anymore.    

In Upper Township Fire District No. 2, Tuckahoethere’s an issue that remains unresolved and that’s the purchase of a new fire truck, which was approved by voters April 20, 2021. The fire company is required to seek approval from the state Local Finance Board for such purchases, which had not been done, as of Nov. 3, per the state Department of Community Affairs.  

Current Tuckahoe Fire Commissioners Ron Mayne, chairman, and Samuel Repici, secretary, are being challenged by Christopher Geib and Justin Hope in the Feb. 19 election

Dennis Township  

Fire District No. 1, Ocean View 

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two  

Joseph Gurdgiel, John Berg 

Budget to be raised by taxation:$439,000 

Fire District No. 2, Dennisville  

Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year terms, vote for two 

Edward Beck, Carla Coffey 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $349,672 

Fire District No. 3,Belleplain  

Board of Fire Commissioners, full term, vote for one  

William Hilton Jr. 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $190,406.49 

Lower Township 

Fire District No. 1, Villas  

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for one 

Carrise Mornick 

Budget: $644,263.89 with $594,263.89 to be raised by taxation 

Fire District No. 2, Town Bank  

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for one 

James H. Andrews Jr. 

Budget: $1,620,731.63 with $1,035,100 to be raised by taxation 

Per the ballot, “The amount of the proposed budget to be raised by taxation is increasing by $27,000, which is offset by the new ratables in the fire district. As a result, there is no change in the tax rate from 2021. The tax rate will remain stable at the current tax rate of 0.068.” 

Fire District No. 3, Erma  

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for one 

Allyn Devlin 

Budget: $1,368,919 with $859,176 to be raised by taxation 

Middle Township 

Fire District No. 1, Court House 

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two 

Lewis P. Hand Jr., Philip B. Woodrow Sr. 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $1,470,213 

Fire District No. 2, Rio Grande 

Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for two

Jean M. Zimmerman, J. Gregory Neill, James R. Snyder, Kirby Stiltner

Budget to be raised by taxation: $718,450

Fire District No. 3, Green Creek 

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two 

Edward J. Lord Jr., Clay Simmons 

Budget: $545,494 with $545,494 to be raised by taxation 

Fire District No. 4, Goshen  

Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for two

Joseph Eagan, Cristina McKenney 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $231,500

Upper Township

Fire District No. 1, Strathmere

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two  

Karen Mitchell, Joseph Boland 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $99,695.9 

Fire District No. 2, Tuckahoe  

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for two  

Ron Mayne, Samuel Repici, Christopher Geib, Justin Hope 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $539,300

Fire District No. 3, Marmora  

Board of Fire Commissioners, three-year term, vote for one

Jeffrey Pierson Jr. 

Budget to be raised by taxation: $673,188

Fire District No. 4, Seaville  

Board of Fire Commissioners, full, three-year term, vote for two  

Edward Buchannan, Charles (Butch) Weil 

Budget: $608,618 with $599,343 

Tags

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments