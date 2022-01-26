272398935_239933801641990_3128771539002455561_n.jpg
NORTH WILDWOOD – A fire sent one person to the hospital after they were evaluated for smoke inhalation, according to the North Wildwood Fire Department.

In a Facebook post, the department said it was dispatched the afternoon of Jan. 26 to the 200 East block of 24th Avenue, where smoke was observed coming from a residential structure.  

The department said a quick response contained most of the fire to the outside of the building, although there was “minor extension” to a first-floor apartment. Wildwood Fire Department also assisted. 

A second occupant was evaluated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but not hospitalized, the department said.  

No cause of the fire was announced and the North Wildwood Fire Department said the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating. 

