Twins.jpg

Wildwood firefighter/EMT Christina Sacco, left, and North Wildwood firefighter/EMT Matt Capone, right, are shown holding the twins they helped get to the hospital, June 28.

 Courtesy City of Wildwood Fire Department’s Facebook page

WILDWOOD - First responders from neighboring communities teamed up to deliver a baby after a woman’s water broke at the hotel in which she was staying. 

NWFD.jpg

North Wildwood Fire Department EMTs Matthew Capone and Reza Zergani responded to a call for mutual aid from Wildwood and ended up with a baby boy being born in their ambulance, June 28. 
WFD.jpg

Wildwood Fire Department EMT Christina Sacco, center, delivered a baby boy in an ambulance on the way to the hospital. This is a first for the 10-year veteran firefighter/EMT. With her are firefighter/EMT Darrick Kobierowski, left, and Capt. Ryan Troiano, right 

