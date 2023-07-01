Rodriguez 1.jpeg

Glenn Rodriguez, 36, grew up in Wildwood and Lower Township, where his dream of becoming a filmmaker developed. Over the years, he hit some bumps in the road, but persevered and his first film debuts July 28 on Amazon.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

NORTH CAPE MAY - Glenn Rodriguez’s parents told him hard work would pay off and 20 years later, his drive and tenacity to achieve his dreams is doing just that.  

Rodriguez 2.png

Frankie Edgar, Kirk Ponton, Charles Malik Whitfield, and Joe Sernio all star in a new movie, The Bastard Sons, that debuts July 28 on Amazon. The original script was written by a former Lower Township resident, Glenn Rodriguez, who learned how to edit video as a student at Cape May County Technical High School.
Rodriguez 3.png

Kevin Interdonato stars in and co-produced a new movie, The Bastard Sons, along with cinematographer Joe Minnella. Both New Jersey residents met Glenn Rodriguez, who grew up in Cape May County, and helped produce this crime/drama movie that runs one hour and 20 minutes in length. The film was shot in and near Asbury Park and the Poconos in Pennsylvania.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments