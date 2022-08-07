SH STORY - Family Vacation #3.jpg

About 110 members of the Klingensmith family descended on the Stone Harbor beaches during the first week of August and celebrated 75 years of getting together on the island. The family wore T-shirts colorcoded by generation.

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - About 110 descendants of Ross and Mary Klingensmith got together for the 75th year of family time at their “summer home away from home.” 

SH STORY - Family Vacation #1.jpg

The Klingensmith family has been coming to Stone Harbor for a week at the beach for 75 years. Pointing at the camera is Grandfather Ross Klingensmith. In the chairs behind him are Klingensmith’s unidentified friend, daughter, Rosemary (Klingensmith) Schneider, standing in front of Aunt Kay Schaub, who has her son, Jerry, on her lap. The child in the helmet is a cousin, Tim McNamara, and the other man is another friend of Klingensmith’s. The others are cousins in this undated photo. 
SH STORY - Family Vacation # 2.jpg

In this undated photo, Mercy (Klingensmith) Staudt shows off her beachwear. Mercy and husband, Don, are the only surviving aunt/uncle couple to attend this year’s 75th anniversary of the Klingensmiths getting together in Stone Harbor for a week. Two other aunts were physically unable to make the trip.  
SH STORY - Family Vacation #4.jpg

Stone Harbor Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour visited the Klingensmith family at the beach July 31. With the mayor are Mary Alice Mertz Wagner and her husband, Rick Wagner.  

 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments