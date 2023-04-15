Talia Helping.jpeg

Talia Stevenson, right, helps a Marine Mammal Stranding Center stranding technician carry a stranded harp seal to a truck to transport it to the center.

NORTH CAPE MAY – A North Cape May woman got involved in the rescue of a juvenile grey seal stuck on a Delaware Bay beach.

A stranding technician from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center, in Brigantine, attempts to corral a young harp seal that had been on the beach at the Delaware Bay in North Cape May for at least a full day.
North Cape May resident Talia Stevenson, right, is shown with a stranding technician from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center who needed help getting a stranded seal onto the center’s truck.

