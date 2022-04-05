CREST HAVEN - Cape May County Agricultural Development Board conducted a public hearing March 31 at the request of the applicant, Michael Halpern, regarding a “site specific agriculture management practice” for the operation of a wine grape growing operation and winery.
The site under review, comprising about 5 acres, is located at 8BayaireRd., inBeesley'sPoint. Associated uses that are also under review include tasting, marketing, and retail sales facility.
During the meeting, a couple of procedural issues emerged that require resolution before Halpern can proceed with his application. One issue in question concerns how residents within 200 feet of the property that will form the winery were notified. Another issue that emerged is how the entrance and exit from the property onto Route 9 will be handled.
Addressing these issues, Colin Hall, legal counsel for Halpern in this matter, told the Herald, “My client has made numerous efforts to be a good neighbor regarding his application to operate the winery as a viable commercial farm. The fact is that the residents simply don’t want this winery in their neighborhood. We are confident we properly notified the relevant residents and could have proceeded but we are going to re-notify them.
"Regarding the in and out, we’ve agreed to take out one lot in question and move the driveway over by 20 feet to accommodate this objection. We also are confident that once this application is heard on its substantive merits, Mr. Halpern will be able to move forward with the winery.”
The attorney for the neighbors, Richard King, shared a different perspective about the desired ultimate disposition of the application.
He stated, “Wineriesare great. This location is terrible. Any fair review will reach that conclusion. There is a reason Mr. and Mrs. Halpern are dodging review by the Zoning Board, and there is good reason why Upper Township has hired special counsel and its own planner to object to this irresponsible use on a small field surrounded by children's backyards."
The next meeting of the county Agricultural Development Board for a follow-on public hearing is not yet scheduled, although anticipated within the next 30-45 days.
