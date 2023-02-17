abandoned boat

Abandoned boats litter the Atlantic Coast; they are expensive to dispose of for boatowners and there is no effective mechanism for municipalities to deal with abandoned water vessels.

 Ed Chechine/Shutterstock.com

CAPE MAY – The Mid-Atlantic Regional Coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) was in Cape May, Feb. 16, for a talk about abandoned and derelict boats. 

CM-STORY-Abandoned Boats Katie Morgan.jpg

Katie Morgan, the regional coordinator for NOAA’s Marine Debris Program, points to a slide in her power point presentation, showing the message, ‘What’s Being Done.’ NOAA has a grant program to pay for removing abandoned or derelict vessels. 

