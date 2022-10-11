NWW Scarfing.JPG

North Wildwood beaches were dealt a blow by Hurricane Ian’s remnants. Mayor Patrick Rosenello has taken action to protect his city’s beach patrol headquarters, telling the DEP, “We’re at the end of our rope here.”

NORTH WILDWOOD – Mayor Patrick Rosenello says North Wildwood plans to take measures to protect life and property from the ocean waves, even if those steps are not what the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) would like.  

North Wildwood city employees move concrete barriers in place to protect the beach patrol facilities between the end of 15th and 16th avenues Oct. 5, 2022.

