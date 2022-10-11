NORTH WILDWOOD – Mayor Patrick Rosenello says North Wildwood plans to take measures to protect life and property from the ocean waves, even if those steps are not what the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) would like.
“Listen, we're going to take whatever action is necessary to protect the infrastructure of the town. And if that means we put a bulkhead in that the DEP doesn't like, that means we put a bulkhead in that the DEP doesn't like–until they share the responsibility like they do with every other town in the state,” Rosenello told the Herald.
At the Oct. 4 city council meeting, Rosenello said the city has spent a lot of money trying to maintain a dune in front of the North Wildwood Beach Patrol headquarters at 15th Avenue. However, recent wave action related to Hurricane Ian eroded so much of the dune the city is considering installing a seawall in that location.
“We're going to do what we have to do to protect the town – and putting sand where we've been putting it doesn’t work. We’re behind a rock and a hard place. Well, I should say between the ocean and the bulkhead,” he said.
Rosenello said the city sent a letter to DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette and copied the governor’s office, asking for the state’s help preserving valuable beachfront.
“I basically said, listen, we're at the end of the rope here, and we specifically asked to do a state/local project, which we've asked for many times in the last couple of years,” he said.
The city took temporary action on their own Oct. 5, constructing a barrier to prevent further damage to the area. However, they also filed an emergency authorization request the same day and received notice of the DEP’s approval two days later, Oct. 7.
Officially, the city can install a 400-foot barrier from the northern edge of 15th Avenue to the southern edge of 16th Avenue and remove decking in front of the lifeguard headquarters in order to install the barrier. It was not immediately clear if the city would face any repercussions for taking action before the state agency’s approval.
The DEP’s authorization expires 60 days from its approval, and the city must complete a CAFRA Individual Permit and a Freshwater Wetlands Permit for the completed activities within 90 calendar days of the Department's authorization of the emergency permit.
Although Rosenello seemed to direct his ire at the DEP for their years of inaction, the hold-up for an island-wide dune reconstruction project might not be in Trenton.
According to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (ACE) factsheet dated July 26, 2021, a project partnership agreement between the ACE and DEP was executed in 2017 for the design plans of an island-wide dune restoration project. The plans indicate where the dunes will be placed, as well as their size.
As of July 2021, the design plans were 65% complete. The Army Corps website suggests they had to obtain easements to complete the project and that it would take several years to do so.
“It is anticipated that construction would not start until at least late 2023,” their website reads. The DEP now says initial construction won’t start for another two years.
Stephen Rochette, a spokesman for ACE said the easement agreements are between the state and the municipalities. He said the design process is still about 65% complete and will likely not proceed until all four municipalities affected by the project sign the state aid agreement.
DEP Spokesperson Caryn Shinske told the Herald her agency is responsible for coordinating state aid agreements with the four municipalities. She confirmed that the DEP has entered into agreements with North Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. No agreements have yet been finalized with Wildwood or Lower Township.
“The state aid agreements establish a partnership with each of the municipalities and serve as a formal commitment to the project. Once the agreements are executed by all four municipalities, the DEP and the Attorney General’s Office will work with the municipalities, with the support of the ACE, to formally obtain the easements for the project,” Shinske explained.
Wildwood City Manager Steve O’Connor said the city is engaged in talks with the NJDEP regarding the dune project.
“Wildwood is still in discussions with the DEP to settle on the specific placement of the dunes that will not unreasonably impact the city’s special events on the beach,” O’Connor said. “Not only are beach events a primary tourism attraction to the Wildwoods, but they are increasingly becoming an important source of revenues for the city. Large events like the Country Music Festival help offset the significant costs of maintaining the city’s free beaches. The city doesn’t have the revenues of beach tags that neighboring communities can rely on.”
Lower Township Manager Mike Laffey said the township does not own any of the beaches that are part of the planned construction area. He said the township’s progress in working with private parties is now 55% complete. They’re trying to get to 90% so the project can move ahead.
Shinske said the exact timeframe for obtaining all the easements required for the project will vary according to the cooperation of property owners. At this time, it is estimated to take at least 18 months to do so, and initial construction is anticipated to begin in the Fall of 2024. Once begun, the project will take an estimated eight to 12 months to complete.
In the meantime, Rosenello said, North Wildwood has spent well over $20 million moving sand each year to combat erosion. He said the city has rebuilt the dune in front of the lifeguard headquarters at 15th Avenue six or seven times. At this point, the city does not even have access to sand down the beach from 15th Avenue to rebuild the dune.
“Our intention is to place a bulkhead around our beach patrol headquarters to protect it and wait until the DEP comes,” Rosenello said. “You know, we're the only town in the entire state of New Jersey that needs a beach replenishment project that is not getting one from the state or the Army Corps. And the worst part is it's been funded since 2013. Federal money has been there since 2013. And they haven't been able to get this project off the ground.”
