SEAPORT-PIER.jpg

NORTH WILDWOOD – The operator and redeveloper of Seaport Pier has agreed to pay the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) $2 million to settle violations the state alleged had been committed during construction of the beachfront bar, restaurant, swim club, and outdoor live music venue. 

Download PDF BG Capital - Final ACO - Effective 5-10-23.pdf
SEAPORT PIER CONSTRUCTION

Construction on Seaport Pier nearing completion in June 2018. In the background, the elevated deck for the members only pool club is visible and under construction. 

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

