NORTH WILDWOOD – The operator and redeveloper of Seaport Pier has agreed to pay the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) $2 million to settle violations the state alleged had been committed during construction of the beachfront bar, restaurant, swim club, and outdoor live music venue.
editor's pick
UPDATE: Seaport Pier Operator Agrees to Pay DEP $2M
A Settlement Reached with the Environmental Regulator will Allow for Business as Usual at the Boardwalk Bar, Live Music Venue, and Swim Club.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Tags
Locations
Shay Roddy
Reporter
Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Cape May Employee Loses Suit Against City
- Indictments Filed May 9
- Simmering Conflict Breaks into the Open in Stone Harbor Council Meeting
- Alleged Assault at Teitelman School Going to Mediation
- Private Plane Has Rough Landing at CMCo Airport
- UPDATE: Seaport Pier Operator Agrees to Pay DEP $2M
- From Bad to Worse?
- Judge Excoriates Defendant in Witness Tampering Case
- Red Bull Athletes Come to Wildwood for 1st Time
- Avalon Gets First New Mayor in 32 Years
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Seaville - The AR-15 is designed to kill people quickly and in large numbers. It was originally designed to replace the M14 rifle in the Vietnam War. Should civilians really have the right to own these? NO.
- Stone Harbor - First, Mr. Comer couldn't provide evidence of wire transfers of money to the Biden's, then he said the informant told him the payments were not wire transferred, they were made in cash. Now...
- Strathmere - Today May 15th the visibility is 22 miles. So given how tall the wind mills will be, we will clearly see them in daylight and they will brighten the horizon at night. Thanks to all of you who...
- Avalon - If the Supreme Court says that states or the Congress can’t pass universal background checks or can’t take these assault weapons off the streets, I think there’s going to be reckoning that the...
- Villas - Such a lovely sentimental Mother’s Day greeting from the ex president. He’s such a sweet individual.