DIAMOND BEACH - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is responsible for the management of the public land to the south of Diamond Beach, known as Two Mile Beach Unit (TMBU), as part of the Cape May National Wildlife Refuge (CMNWR). During this time of year, April 1 – September 30, this section of beach is closed to public access, as migratory shorebirds and seabirds utilize the habitat for feeding, resting, and most importantly, nesting. Many migratory species use this area as a stopover site before reembarking on their extensive journey, while others call the refuge home. Some species of federal and state listed threatened and endangered birds, like the Piping Plover, will hopefully nest again this year at CMNWR.
Two Mile Beach to Close for Nesting Shorebirds
Press Release
