Sea Turtle

Marine Mammal Stranding Center reported that a necropsy performed on a loggerhead sea turtle that washed ashore in Wildwood Crest, June 26, concluded the turtle was the victim of a shark bite that caused massive blood loss.  

 Courtesy Marine Mammal Stranding Center's Facebook page

WILDWOOD CREST - The Marine Mammal Stranding Center (MMSC) received multiple calls regarding a loggerhead sea turtle that washed ashore in Wildwood Crest, June 26.

