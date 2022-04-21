STONE HARBOR - At its meeting April 19, Stone Harbor Borough Council heard the recommendation of its standing committee on natural resources, urging the full council to adopt the Flood Mitigation and Storm Sewer Master Plan, highlights of which were presented at a previous council meeting.
One issue in the move to adopt the plan is providing for potential public comment prior to a council vote. At the direction of Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour, the borough has made the PowerPoint presentation of the plan available on its website. A link is also on the website that will download the full 78-page report for those interested in the details.
Normally, public interest in long technical plans is minimal. Trust is placed in elected officials to make the right decision. In this case, there are reasons why there may be a more general public interest.
The plan calls for $42 million in spending over the next decade, at least $30 million of which will be expected from various revenue sources available to the borough itself.
The plan also links the municipality’s efforts to proposals from state and federal agencies that are meant to combat the impact of climate change and sea level rise.
Other spending on beach replenishment, dune maintenance and back bay dredging, though not subjects for this plan, will add to the overall bill in the coming years.
In short, this is a plan that members of the public who have large investments in the borough may wish to weigh in on.
