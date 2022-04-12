STONE HARBOR - At a meeting of the Stone Harbor governing body, Borough Engineer Marc DeBlasio previewed the Flood Mitigation and Storm Sewer Master Plan.
The plan was already endorsed by the Planning Board and now seeks adoption by Borough Council.
The presentation begins by noting the historic challenges the borough has faced with beach erosion, flooding, and “associated problems.” It also recognizes the future impact of sea level rise, making use specifically of the projections developed by the New Jersey Climate Adaption Alliance. It does not include any discussion of more frequent storm events, rainfall intensity, and similar producers of flooding circumstances.
The full plan is meant to cover the next 25 years “as the borough continues to prevent and mitigate flooding in the community.” A recommendation calls for review and revision of the plan every three years.
The plan’s purpose is to educate and delineate flood mitigation options for the borough while providing the necessary information for capital spending prioritization. It also seeks to keep the borough in synch with federal and state flood mitigation efforts.
Potentially, DeBlasio said, the recommendations laid out in the plan could help to increase the borough’s Community Rating System level, a result, if accomplished, that would provide greater discounts on flood insurance premiums across the borough.
One goal of the planning effort was to consolidate existing flood mitigation programs with proposed recommendations for infrastructure improvements into one coordinated strategy for action. The plan lays out three categories of improvements.
The first category, termed priority one, lists recommended efforts for the next decade. These include borough and private bulkhead replacements, marina improvements, elimination of remaining beach outfalls, increase in permeable pavement, specific pump station projects, and the elevation of private property through lot grading, along with raising public roadways.
DeBlasio said details on these proposals are provided in the binder-thick plan that will be on file and accessible in the clerk’s office. There was later discussion on when this public access could occur.
The presentation showed the priority list as estimated to cost around $43 million, with $18 million of that expected to come from private property owner spending.
The list of work projects under the heading of Priority II and III are intended for years 10 to 20 and then years 20 to 25. They largely represent a continuation of efforts to raise property and roadways, make yearly storm sewer improvements, continue bulkhead replacements, and allow for the addition of another stormwater pump station. Each of Priority II and III categories has an attached estimate of $15 million to be spent in the respective timeframes.
There was no attempt in the presentation’s list of projects to tie the various proposed efforts to state published plans or the recently released Army Corps of Engineers back bay protection plan. Those issues may be dealt with in the full report.
The presentation then categorized the plan’s recommendations in terms of those that seek to prevent flooding, those that lead to infrastructure improvements, and those that involve natural resource preservation and ongoing cooperation with federal and state agencies. This represented another way of grouping many of the projects already categorized by time periods.
The focus of preventative actions was on bulkhead replacements, lot grading, and roadway elevation. The same issues find their way into the category of capital infrastructure improvements, now with the focus shifted to those aspects that would be borough funded. Added here were groundwater recharge and a need to increase storm sewer capacity. The need for green infrastructure efforts is also included.
Although many associated recommendations exist in the presentation, one is left with the sense that the heart of the plan is focused on additional stormwater pump capacity, attaining higher bulkhead goals, and raising the level of properties and associated roadways.
What the presentation was not designed to do was to detail these actions and demonstrate the allocation of the estimated costs. Those tasks are presumably left to the full plan.
DeBlasio said the first, and perhaps most important, issue facing the governing body is the need for a decision concerning options for a bayside tide control methodology. He presented several options that have significantly different price tags.
Generally, the options involve passive systems, systems that call for manual intervention, and systems that are controlled through sensors, data collection, and automated decisions. Attached to this decision on methodology is one regarding pump stations numbers and overall capacity.
It was noted that the Planning Board endorsed the report based on the same presentation. According to Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour, who sits on the Planning Board, there was no delving into the binder-thick report itself before the endorsement was given.
“The Planning Board saw what you just saw,” she told the council.
There followed a debate about making the presentation and subsequently the full report available to the public. The mayor instructed that the presentation be made available the next day on the borough website. As this is written, five days following the April 5 meeting, the presentation is not yet on the website.
Borough Administrator Robert Smith argued that consideration on making the full report available should include the fact that it is a “work product” until accepted by the council and perhaps should not be released until then. The Catch-22 in that logic is that the public would only have access to the full report after the council had voted to accept it.
At one point in the debate, Councilmember Jennifer Gensemer said she had received word that the Stone Harbor Property Owners Association (SHPOA) was asking for the full report. Smith said he could work to ensure the association had such access. Doing so presents the obvious problem of treating members of the public who happen to be part of the association differently from the public at large.
Gensemer noted that SHPOA was working on a 10-year financial plan, a process the association has tried to get the borough to undertake in prior years back to at least 2019.
Gensemer spoke of a sustainability challenge that could cost up to $100 million, an estimate that would be more than double the expected expense listed in the flood mitigation plan under discussion.
Davies-Dunhour expressed a desire to see the council vote on the adoption of the plan in the next two to four weeks.
