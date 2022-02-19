Automatic,Sprinkler,System,Watering,The,Lawn
STONE HARBOR - Utilities Committee chair Bernadette “Bunny” Parzych told Stone Harbor Borough Council that her committee will be coming forth with proposed changes to the borough code regarding the use of water for irrigation. 

The lengthy discussion, which saw opposition to some of the proposals, focused on potential changes to the schedule for when specific areas of the borough can irrigate, a proposed end to all irrigation of the area from curb to sidewalk within one year, alterations to the length of times for irrigation zones within a property, and possible changes to frequency for watering flower boxes. 

Mayor Judith Davies-Dunhour asked Parzych to return at the next council meeting, March 1, with a draft of an ordinance amendment document that could be shared with the council and the public for further discussion. 

 

