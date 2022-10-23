stone harbor point storm damage.jpeg

Damage from Hurricane Ian's remnants is seen at Stone Harbor's Point.

 File Photo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - Just a week after North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello called the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) “a failed government agency,” Stone Harbor Administrator Robert Smith told the borough council Oct. 18 that the agency is “hopelessly incompetent.” The aftermath of the October nor’easter spawned by the remnants of Hurricane Ian has not been the DEP’s shining hour in the eyes of a number of local officials in Cape May County.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments