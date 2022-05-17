Stone Harbor Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

STONE HARBOR - Stone Harbor Borough Council's May 17 meeting was called off just hours before it was to commence. A post on the borough's website states that the meeting was canceled due to “an emergent public safety issue.”   

The next scheduled council meeting is June 7. Whether the canceled meeting will be rescheduled before June 7 is unclear. An official confirmed that the chief financial officer can exercise discretion to pay bills in the absence of a council motion. 

This is an evolving story. Little is known at this time except that the threat is under active law enforcement investigation.

Locations

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments