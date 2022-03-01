Electric,Car,Charging,Station,In,Korea
SEA ISLE CITY – City Council, at its Feb. 22 meeting, approved the introduction of an amendment to its zoning ordinance that sets procedures that will provide for the installation of electric vehicle (EV) supply and service equipment and parking spaces.  

The goal, per the ordinance, is to support the transition to electric vehicles, which “contributes to the city’s commitment to sustainability and is in the best interest of the public welfare.”  

The ordinance also notes that Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law July 9, 2021, provisions that such EV equipment and service and “make-ready” parking spaces be available, and that the ordinance is consistent with Sea Isle’s municipal master plan.  

Final council approval and opportunity for public comment will be at the governing body’s March 22 meeting. 

 

