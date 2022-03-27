image0021.jpg

Volunteers are needed to collect trash and debris from the beaches and dunes during the Sea Isle City Environmental Commission’s Spring Beach Clean-up on April 9.

Groups, families and individuals who want to make a positive impact on the local ecosystem can register at 10:00 a.m. on the day of the event at JFK Boulevard and the Promenade, where Environmental Commission members will distribute trash bags and other supplies. 

Volunteers will be given specific areas to clean and they will also be asked to document what items are collected on data sheets, which will be sent to Clean Ocean Action (a non-profit organization that works to protect our water ways).

For more information about the Beach Clean-up, phone Annette at 609-263-2081.

