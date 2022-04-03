STRATHMERE ON MAP STOCK IMAGE
PETERSBURG – Municipal Engineer Paul Dietrich briefed Upper Township Committee members, at their March 28 meeting, about highlights from Stockton University’s first quarter beach survey.  

“There are no surprises in the report its findings reflect that sand is still being lost on area beaches since the first quarter, meaning the winter is when most erosion occurs," explained Dietrich. “Aerial views show the serious erosion that has happened in this area.  

"We are monitoring very closely the north end of Strathmere’s beach, as well as the plovers who nest there. We’re scheduled for a beach fill next year and that will mean we’ll need to do a bonding ordinance in the fall to participate in the program,” continued Dietrich. 

 

