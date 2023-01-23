Block Island Wind Farm.png

An aerial snapshot of the five turbines that make up Ørsted's Block Island wind farm in Rhode Island. Ørsted is the Danish company behind the Ocean Wind 1 project. 

 Provided by Ørsted

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Danish company, Ørsted, announced it would acquire Public Service Enterprise Group's (PSEG) 25% stake in Ocean Wind 1. The deal, expected to close in the first half of 2023, will give Ørsted 100% ownership of the offshore wind project. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments