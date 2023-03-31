Dead Birds on Villas Beach

Shown are the remnants of a robin found along the Delaware Bay where at least 20 were found dead on the beach in Villas. The U.S. Department of Agriculture came out March 30 and picked up some of the birds for testing to find out what killed them.

 Lisa Murphy

VILLAS – Lower Township resident and Herald employee Lisa Murphy was walking along the Delaware Bay, in Villas, March 26, when she spotted over 20 dead birds, mainly robins. 

