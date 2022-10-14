KIWA Tjohnson 1.jpg

An immature Kirtland’s warbler, probably born in the summer, photographed in the Del Haven area of Middle Township by Court House birder Tom Johnson, Sept. 29, 2022. The birds fly from Michigan and Wisconsin down to the Bahamas where they will spend the winter.

 Tom Johnson

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DEL HAVEN – Just because the tourist season is over doesn’t mean Cape May County is not seeing new visitors.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments