COURT HOUSE – Several rabbits in Cape May County have been confirmed to carry Rabbit Hemmorhagic Disease Virus Type 2.

A sudden May 8 rabbit death was reported to the state and federal departments of agriculture. A second rabbit died May 11. Laboratory testing later confirmed RHDV2 as the cause of death.

Clinical signs of rabbit hemorrhagic disease include sudden death, fever, inappetence, respiratory signs, nervous signs, internal bleeding leading to blood-stained noses, and anemia.

The disease cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.

The remaining rabbit is in quarantine and has not shown any signs of the disease and the source of the outbreak has not yet been identified.

Vaccines are now available under Emergency Use Authorization for RHDV2. Pet owners are advised to speak with their veterinarians about the inoculation.

