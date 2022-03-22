PMC

Members of the Pinelands Municipal Council are sworn in. (L to R: Secretary/Treasurer Karen Vaccaro, Member-At- Large Jay Renwick, Chair William Pikolycky, Vice-Chair Deborah Buzby-Cope, State Senator Vince Polistina)

WOODBINE - Chairman William Pikolycky is pleased to announce the installation of the Executive Committee of the Pinelands Municipal Council on March 8, 2022 at the annual reorganization. State Senator Vincent Polistina (R-2) sworn in the members at the Buena Vista Township Municipal Building.

The Executive Officers are: Chair, Mayor William Pikolycky (Woodbine Borough); Vice-Chair, Mayor Deborah Buzby-Cope (Bass River Township); Secretary/Treasurer, Designee Karen Vaccaro (Manchester Township); and Member-At-Large, Designee Jay Renwick (Shamong Township).

Upcoming meetings of the municipal council are: May 3rd at 7:00 pm at the Stafford Township Municipal Building; July 26th at 4:00 pm at the Pinelands Commission Headquarters; September 27th at 7:00 pm at the Shamong Township Municipal Building; and November 22nd at 7:00 pm at the Weymouth Township Municipal Building. More information about the municipal council can be found at www.nj.gov/pinelands/home/munico/

Municipal representatives and the public are encouraged to attend.

“I want to thank all of the Pinelands municipalities in their support of the municipal council. Last year we were successful in restoring the Garden State Preservation Trusta very important revenue source for municipalities which host tax-exempt state preservation lands. This fund allows Pinelands municipalities to continue to provide excellent services while holding the line on property taxes,” stated Pikolycky.

