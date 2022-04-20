Perennial signage and roping were recently installed by representatives from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Endangered and Nongame Species Program around the dunes on the Sea Isle City side of Townsends Inlet. Beachgoers and their pets are reminded to stay out of this restricted area to avoid fines of up to $5,000 for violating state and federal law.
SEA ISLE CITY – Just as they have done in past years, representatives from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection’s Endangered and Nongame Species Program have installed a temporary barrier to dissuade people from entering an area of the beach on Townsends Inlet that is a known nesting location for Black Skimmers, Least Terns and Piping Plovers.
The restricted area, which is surrounded by signage and roping, is located adjacent to the east side of the Townsends Inlet Bridge and surrounds all of the dunes on the ocean-side of the inlet.
According to the Endangered and Nongame Species Program’s office in Woodbine, NJ, DEP representatives will monitor the area throughout the months ahead to determine which species of birds are nesting there.
The roping and signage are expected to remain in place through most of the summer season; however the length of time the barrier remains is dependent on what species of wildlife are seen in the restricted area.
For example, if Least Terns are spotted, the roping may be in place until mid-to-late August. The discovery of endangered species of plant life could also affect how long the barrier is in place.
“It’s very important that we continue to protect our natural resources and our shoreline – and Sea Isle City is happy to cooperate with the DEP each year to protect this sacred space,” said Mayor Leonard Desiderio. “Only a small area around the dunes is cordoned-off to protect the wildlife, so there is still plenty of room for people to enjoy activities while visiting the inlet.”
Beachgoers are reminded to heed the posted signs and roping. Entering the restricted area is a violation of state and federal law, and fines of up to $5,000 may be issued if vehicles, humans or pets enter the restricted zone.
“We ask that everyone please respect this area,” added Mayor Desiderio.
