280613963_10220549325830875_3728945361709993464_n.jpg

The exposed tracks used by the Cape May Sand Company in the early 20th century.

 Via Liz Goldsmith on Facebook

CAPE MAY – The county’s Mother’s Day storm unearthed century-old “ghost tracks” in Cape May NJ.com reported.

Liz Goldsmith spotted the tracks at low tide between Sunset and Higbee beaches. 

The tracks had been previously exposed during storms in February 2021 and in 2018 as well.

They were spotted for the first time in 80 years in November 2014, NJ.com reported.

The tracks belonged to the Cape May Sand Company and were used to transport sand north for use in a variety of industries.

