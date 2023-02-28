MIKE HALPERN ON FARM

Mike Halpern’s aspirations of turning an old Christmas tree farm in a Marmora residential neighborhood into an operational winery has faced resistance from neighbors and the township. During a county agriculture board hearing Feb. 27, Halpern got one step closer to producing wine on the property.

MARMORA – A retirement project that has caused Mike Halpern to have more than a few headaches came one step closer to fruition after a unanimous vote by members of the county’s Agriculture Development Board went in favor of the latest version of his plan to transform a former Christmas tree farm, situated in the middle of a residential neighborhood in Marmora, into an operational winery.

The vote to approve Halpern’s Site Specific Agricultural Management Plan came following a lengthy and contentious hearing Feb. 27 at the Cape May County Administration Building. 

The site plan for the preserved farm in Marmora.
One part of Halpern's farm, where there are vineyards, is adjacent to the backyards of residences on Bayaire Road. Also in view at the front left of the vineyards is part of an industrial security system Halpern installed on the property. 
The applicant's engineer, Vince Orlando (left), and his attorney, Colin Bell (right), go over aspects of the site plan at a hearing in front of the Cape May County Agriculture Development Board Feb. 27.
Rae Jaffe, a neighbor of the farm where Halpern lives and is planning his winery, told board members she has concerns about the chemicals Halpern uses, considering he wears a hazmat suit while applying them. 
A photo submitted to the board by neighbor Rae Jaffe shows Halpern wearing a hazmat suit while operating a tractor, which she said he was using to apply chemicals. Halpern said his use of chemicals is all legal and properly documented and he wears the suit as a precaution and in accordance with regulations. 
Andrew Shawl, another neighbor, expressed some concerns he has with the proposed use of the land to the board. Shawl raised concerns, including over outside product being brought to the farm for production and bottling.
Attorney Frank Corrado (right), representing Upper Township, presented testimony from Tiffany Morrisey (left), a planning consultant for the township. Morrisey testified about the ways in which Halpern's site plan does not conform with Upper Township's zoning ordinance. 
Mike Halpern, who's plan for a winery on a preserved farm in Marmora has faced fierce resistance from neighbors, testifies at a hearing of the Cape May County Agriculture Development Board Feb. 27. 
Cape May County Agriculture Development Board member James P. Hand reviews documents submitted to the board by a member of the public.
Cape May County Agriculture Development Board member Alfred Natali, who is also the founder of Natali Vineyards, in Court House, reviews plans for Mike Halpern's proposed winery in Marmora. 
A photo taken from an Airbnb listing shows the proximity of Halpern's pole barn, which he plans to turn into a wine production facility, to the neighboring residence. Halpern agreed to put in a six-foot solid wood fence to shield the neighbor. 

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

