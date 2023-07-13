OCEAN CITY – A social-media-inspired protest is scheduled to take place on beaches along the East Coast of the U.S., Saturday morning.
The purpose of the protest is to “Stop Wind Turbines Across The East Coast.”
Those opposed to the offshore wind initiative are being asked to show up at their favorite beach at 11 a.m., July 15, and hold hands for 10 to 15 minutes. What level of turnout will occur is unclear.
In Cape May County, the epicenter of the protest against the wind farms is Ocean City, the community that will see high voltage transmission lines cross the city’s beach and streets enroute to a terminus in Beesley's Point, Upper Township. The Ocean City protest is aiming for a turnout at the 14th Street beach.
Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian used his July 7 'Mayor's Update' to call the offshore wind plans a “crazy gamble” and to promote the Saturday protest event.
The social-media-driven 'Hands Across the Beaches' protest event has produced posts that indicate protesters will also potentially be on beaches in Cape May, North Wildwood, Stone Harbor, and Wildwood Crest, along with several others.
