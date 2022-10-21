Dump truck unloading.png

A North Wildwood dump truck unloads sand in front of the city’s Beach Patrol headquarters between 15th and 16th avenues Oct. 20.

NORTH WILDWOOD – Attorneys for the City of North Wildwood addressed a letter to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Commissioner Sean LaTourette, Oct. 20, saying the city planned to take immediate action to alleviate a public emergency related to dune cliffs created by storm erosion.

A photo from Oct. 5 is contrasted with a photo from Oct. 20, showing the progress North Wildwood has made in reconstructing oceanside sections of its dunes. 
Shown are Jersey barriers the DEP has allowed North Wildwood to place between the dune and the North Wildwood Beach Patrol headquarters at 15th Avenue. North Wildwood has not been waiting for authorization from the DEP to take other measures to protect its shoreline. 
North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello and Council President Sal Zampirri Sr. confer over the resolution to declare an emergency in the city at their bi-weekly council meeting Oct. 18.
North Wildwood construction vehicles are seen moving sand along the beach between 12th and 13thavenues Oct. 20, 2022. The DEP does not approve of the city altering the dune, but the city felt the cliffing from storms has made the dune a safety issue. 

