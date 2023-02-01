Spotted Lanternfly Egg Mass

Pictured is a spotted lanternfly egg mass.

TRENTON – New Jersey Secretary of Agriculture Douglas Fisher today (Feb. 1) announced the Department has placed an additional eight counties in the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone. Every county in the state is now part of the zone. One of the primary purposes of the quarantine is to bring attention to residents and business owners to check all materials and vehicles for the spotted lanternfly or its egg masses before moving goods or traveling.

