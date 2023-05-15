ROSENELLO ZAMPIRRI SAND CLIFF

In a photo submitted to the DEP as part of North Wildwood's request for emergency authorization to regrade dunes, eliminating what the city says are unsafe conditions created by wave action over the offseason, North Wildwood Mayor Patrick Rosenello stands on top of a cliff carved into the dune, while Council President Salvatore Zampirri Sr. stands below at beach level.

NORTH WILDWOOD – With Memorial Day weekend around the corner, the city is making a last-ditch effort to get permission from the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to improve safety conditions and open beach paths that had to be closed after a bad winter of erosion. 

In a request for emergency authorization, which North Wildwood submitted to the DEP May 10, the city asks the state regulator for permission to regrade dunes, where waves have carved cliffs in the sand. The city also asks for permission to reconstruct and reopen three closed beach paths at 13th, 14th, and 15th avenues. 

A photo sent by the city to the DEP shows how erosion caused by wave action has cut into the existing dune, creating cliffs and dropoffs, something the city said should be addressed by regrading the sand to create a more gradual slope prior to Memorial Day weekend. While no determination has been made yet by the DEP in response to the request from North Wildwood, a Department official said in an email, sent in response to the city's emergency authorization request, that regrading the dunes seemed "counterintuitive" to shore protection efforts.
Closed beach paths at some North Wildwood streets end in drop-offs. The city is asking the DEP for permission to reconstruct and reopen three closed beach paths at 13th, 14th, and 15th avenues prior to Memorial Day weekend. 
Despite the fact that the city has closed off some beach access points, which end in a cliff, some have ignored barriers, something the city fears will only become more common with an influx of tourists expected to descend on the beachfront city for Memorial Day. The city has asked the DEP if it can rebuild or replace beach access paths at three streets, which are currently closed, in time for the summer season. 

