An aerial photograph taken by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) during low tide in November 2022 shows a steel bulkhead with sharp angles. The DEP said the city did not get authorization to build the bulkhead and filled in freshwater wetlands when grading the dune area and backfilling behind the bulkhead, where a playground currently sits.  

NORTH WILDWOOD - The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) issued a total of $12.8 million in fines to North Wildwood for unauthorized work that was done on the city-owned beachfront over the last several years.  

A photo, sent by a North Wildwood representative to the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), shows waves crashing over the vinyl bulkhead at 2nd Avenue and John F. Kennedy Beach Boulevard, as Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc on the city’s coastline Oct. 3, 2022. The bulkhead was not authorized by the DEP.  
A diagram shows how North Wildwood’s beachfront bulkhead construction has progressed over time and how the city wishes to extend the storm defense mechanism next. The diagram was introduced by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) as an exhibit in its court case against North Wildwood. 
Photos taken in fall 2022, from around 13th Avenue looking north, show erosion to the city beaches in a location North Wildwood would like to install a new steel bulkhead. The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has not authorized that request. 
A diagram published by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) shows the New Jersey coastline and the status of shore protection projects the agency has performed for local communities with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Wildwoods are notably one of the few islands that has not yet seen a project and, of those, the most exposed to the Atlantic Ocean  
Photos taken in fall 2022 show how dangerously close the ocean got to North Wildwood’s Beach Patrol headquarters, creating large sand cliffs on the ocean side of the dunes. The city wants a bulkhead to protect the building and has already begun ordering supplies, but the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has, at this point, not authorized it. 

 

Shay Roddy is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

